Suspect shoots own hand in barricade standoff on Maui

PAIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the Paia area on August 2.

According to the Maui Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home on Alakapa Place at about 2:17 a.m. Shoftly after, dispatched received several calls about multiple gunshots that were heard, and about a man shouting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man, who was later identified as 40-year-old Nicolas Niely of Kihei, barricaded within one of the buildings. Police noted that he was also holding a semi-automatic pistol.

Officers secured the scene and tried to negotiate with Niely to surrender. The police department’s Special Response Team was brought to the scene.

MPD tried to talk with Niely and they spoke for over two hours. Police said that Niely said he was going to shoot himself in the head.

Just after 5 a.m. Niely shot himself in the hand, then left the building and surrendered to police. He was taken into custody for first degree burglary.

Medics treated the man on the scene and later took him to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Niely sustained non-life threatening injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

As of Sunday, the man remains in police custody and at the MMMC where he is being treated.

