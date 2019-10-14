Suspect on the loose following an early-morning shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One man is dead and another injured following an early-morning shooting in the Kalihi area.

Police have opened a murder first investigation, with no arrests made.

The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. Monday morning in the Kalihi Valley Housing.

That’s when police say, one adult man suffered a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The second victim was also shot. No word on his current condition.

The suspect is on the loose and is described as 5’4″.

