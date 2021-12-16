Suspect in Hawaii cold case from 1982 pleads not guilty to murder; already serving life sentence for Florida murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in a cold case from 1982 pleaded not guilty to murder on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Thomas Garner appeared in court Thursday morning for his arraignment; he is still in custody with a bail of $2 million. Garner was charged on suspicion of second-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Kathy Hicks in September 1982.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

He was already serving a life sentence for the 1984 murder of Pamela Cahanes and was extradited to Oahu at the beginning of December 2021.

Kathy Hicks’ body was found in Nuuanu, and officials said she had been strangled to death — same as Cahanes. Police were unable to identify her killer until DNA evidence from the Cahanes case pointed toward Garner as a suspect.

Police identified Thomas Garner on suspicion of being Hicks’ killer in May 2021.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Garner’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2022.