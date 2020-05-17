Live Now
Suspect in Hauula shooting turns himself in to Honolulu Police

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have a suspect in a shooting that landed a 22-year-old man in a hospital on Wednesday, May 13.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics treated the victim with advanced life support after he was apparently shot multiple times before 8 p.m that Wednesday night. Police later reported that he was shot in the leg.

EMS confirmed that the man was originally dropped off at an emergency room in Kahuku in serious condition, but officials transported him to a different hospital with a trauma center following that.

Originally, it was unknown where the victim had come from as it was not paramedics who had dropped him off at the first location. But according to police, the man had come from an incident that happened in the Hauula area. No arrests were made at the time of the incident, until Friday, May 15.

Police say that the suspect, who is a 27-year-old man, turned himself in to the Honolulu Police Department and was arrested without incident for attempted murder in the second degree.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.

