Suspect in fatal shooting of 16-year-old appears in court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in Kalihi appeared for his arraignment hearing on Tuesday morning.

Richard Obrero is charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder and firearms storage. He pleaded not guilty.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting on Thursday, Nov. 7 just after 11 p.m.

The teenage victim was shot near Kula Kolea Drive and was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The teenager was later identified as Starsky Willy of Honolulu.

Obrero’s bail has been set at $1 million.