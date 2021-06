FILE-A man was shot in the area between Beckley Street and the Likelike off-ramp on Friday, June 18 around 11:45 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old man is being held on $1 million bail after being charged with murder.

Eddieson Reyes is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Triston Billimon.

Police say it happened at 11:45 p.m. Friday, June 18 between Beckley Street and the Likelike off-ramp.

EMS says it responded to a motor vehicle accident and found Billimon with a gunshot wound.