Suspect in fatal Kakaako stabbing charged in connection

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Kakaako has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.
Eric Butler, 40, remains in custody. His bail has been set at $1,000,000.
The Honolulu Police Department says that Butler stabbed a 52-year-old man multiple times on Halekauwila and Keawe Street on Wednesday night, June 3. The incident apparently began as a fight.
The victim was found injured and was taken to a trauma center where he later died.
