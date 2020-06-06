Live Now
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

Suspect in fatal Kakaako stabbing charged in connection

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Kakaako has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

Eric Butler, 40, remains in custody. His bail has been set at $1,000,000.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after fatal stabbing in Kakaako

The Honolulu Police Department says that Butler stabbed a 52-year-old man multiple times on Halekauwila and Keawe Street on Wednesday night, June 3. The incident apparently began as a fight.

The victim was found injured and was taken to a trauma center where he later died.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories