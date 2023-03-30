KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauaʻi Police Department announced that they have made an arrest in the hit and run incident that occurred Sunday, March 26.

KPD said they arrested 33-year-old Brandon Vitovitz on Thursday, March, 30.

They said that he was wanted for a hit and run incident that involved 64-year-old David Evans of Kapa‘a.

According to KPD, Vitovitz was arrested Thursday morning.

His arrest came for:

Negligent Homicide in the First Degree.

Accidents Involving Death.

Inattention to Driving.

Driving Without a License.

KPD said that Vitovitz is being held by KPD and that his bail has been set at $250,000.

“Shortly before 9:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Kukui Street in Kapa‘a,” said KPD.

The preliminary report filed by KPD officers said that a lifted dark-colored Toyota Tacoma turned left from Kūhiō Highway onto Kukui Street.

When the vehicle made the turn, it struck a pedestrian who was crossing Kukui Street on a marked pedestrian crosswalk.

Evans, the victim, was treated on the scene. He was then taken to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries.

Vitovitz allegedly fled the scene, according to KPD.

KPD said that they had to close Kukui Street in both directions for approximately one hour and 30 minutes so their Traffic Safety Section could perform an on-scene investigation.