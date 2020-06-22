Suspect in deadly beating charged in connection, identity of victim released

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect arrested in connection to the deadly beating of a Pahoa man has been charged with his murder on June 21.

The victim has also been identified as 35-year-old Jace Whitney Keakahi Ahquin. Police say that the victim and the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Stanley Marion Cummins, were acquaintances. Ahquin was renting a room in the home from Cummins, who is the property owner.

Police charged Cummins with second-degree murder.

The death stemmed from an incident that took place on Saturday morning, June 20, shortly before 7 a.m. Patrol officers responded to the home after it was reported that a man had been struck with a bat to the head. When police arrived, they reported that they found the victim in bed on the ground with apparent traumatic injuries to the head and facial area, which is consistent with being beaten.

Police performed CPR on the victim, but efforts were unsuccessful.

Around 8 a.m. that same day, the suspect drove to the Pahoa Police Station and turned himself in to the police. He was arrested without incident.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed early this week to determine the exact cause of death.

Cummins is being held in lieu of $1,000,000.00 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, June 22, in Hilo District Court.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Wendell Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or wendell.carter@hawaiicounty.gov or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

