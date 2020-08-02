Suspect in connection to Makiki stabbing indicted for second-degree murder

Court records have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal stabbing in Makiki. as 31-year-old Mary Guo.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Oahu, the suspect in Sunday’s fatal stabbing in Makiki has been indicted for second-degree murder.

The grand jury indictment charges 35-year-old Dustin Saluda with second-degree murder. A state judge kept his bail at $1 dollars. He is scheduled to enter a plea to the charge next Thursday.

Police say they and an ambulance crew showed up at a 27th-floor apartment on Mott Smith Drive on a 911 call of a suicidal male with a weapon.

When Saluda opened the door, he was covered in blood and holding a knife. They found 31-year-old Mary Guo in the bedroom with multiple injuries. She died at the hospital.