Suspect in connection to Makiki stabbing indicted for second-degree murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Oahu, the suspect in Sunday’s fatal stabbing in Makiki has been indicted for second-degree murder.
The grand jury indictment charges 35-year-old Dustin Saluda with second-degree murder. A state judge kept his bail at $1 dollars. He is scheduled to enter a plea to the charge next Thursday.
Police say they and an ambulance crew showed up at a 27th-floor apartment on Mott Smith Drive on a 911 call of a suicidal male with a weapon.
When Saluda opened the door, he was covered in blood and holding a knife. They found 31-year-old Mary Guo in the bedroom with multiple injuries. She died at the hospital.
