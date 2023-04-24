HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man suspected of throwing some type of acid on his ex-girlfriend and shooting at her appeared in court, via video conference Monday morning.

Paul Cameron was arrested on Friday near his home in Pearl City after, police said, dozens of people were interviewed and hours of surveillance was analyzed.

The attack happened outside of a gym in Mililani.

Cameron’s attorney, Myles Breiner, said that Cameron did not carry out this attack and that Cameron has a solid alibi for the time of the attack.

The victim, 20, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Cameron remains in custody on $2 million bail.