Suspect in 2 robberies, UH carjacking now in federal custody

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have handed over a 19-year-old man they arrested, who they now say is the suspect in three violent crimes.

The first two are armed robberies of convenience stores. Police say that the man robbed a 7-Eleven store on Bougainville Drive with a knife. The other case happened in August 2019.

Police say that the 19-year-old is the same suspect in an armed carjacking case at UH Manoa that happened on January 6.

The victim was sitting in his car when the suspect – who was wearing what looked like a security uniform – approached him and pulled out a large kitchen knife.

He told him to get out and then sped off in his car.

Police say the suspect is now in federal custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story