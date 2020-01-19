Suspect in 2 robberies, UH carjacking now in federal custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have handed over a 19-year-old man they arrested, who they now say is the suspect in three violent crimes.

The first two are armed robberies of convenience stores. Police say that the man robbed a 7-Eleven store on Bougainville Drive with a knife. The other case happened in August 2019.

Police say that the 19-year-old is the same suspect in an armed carjacking case at UH Manoa that happened on January 6.

The victim was sitting in his car when the suspect – who was wearing what looked like a security uniform – approached him and pulled out a large kitchen knife.

He told him to get out and then sped off in his car.

Police say the suspect is now in federal custody.