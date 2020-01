HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police identified the suspect in an armed carjacking that happened at the University of Hawaii at Manoa on January 6.

This happened in the loading zone of Frear Hall.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect threatened the victim with a knife and forced the victim out of the car.

Police did not release more details, but they said that the suspect was identified and is now in police custody for unrelated charged.

