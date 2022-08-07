HONOLULU (KHON2) — 7-Eleven made a statement in response to the sword attack that happened on Friday, July 22 at a 7-Eleven in Waikiki.

The suspect, Jason Walker was charged with attempted murder for cutting off a victims hand. Walker was an employee at 7-Eleven at the time of the attack.

In a recent statement released by 7-Eleven, they stated that the suspect had been terminated by the company for bringing a dangerous instrument to work and also engaging in such behavior and violating the company policy.