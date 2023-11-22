HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The call came in around 9:06 p.m. and led HPD personnel to Ala Moana Beach Park.

According to HFD, the search for the missing swimmer has been called off on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

HFD said that the body of a male was found on shore in a neighboring area by the Honolulu Police Department.

When HFD began the search on Tuesday, it was reported that a male suspect had fled into the waters of Ala Moana Beach Park; he was running from HPD officers who were in pursuit.

HFD said they responded with six fire units staffed with 17 HFD personnel in order to assist HPD in their search for the suspect. Air 1 searched by air, land and sea.

KHON2.com will have more on this story as more information becomes available.