HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was robbed in the Waipahu area on Friday, December 6, around 2:08 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect was described to be a woman, who took out a firearm and demanded money from the victim.

The suspect fled before police arrived on the scene.

No arrests have been made and police have classified this as robbery in the first degree.