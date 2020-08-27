Suspect connected to fatal shooting on Big Island wanted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island need the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old Puna man who wanted for second-degree murder.

Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr. is described to be six feet and five inches tall. He is about 210 pounds with brown hair that is balding on the top and has brown eyes.

Police advise the public to not approach him and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen shortly after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, driving a primer-gray colored Toyota two-door sedan with the Hawaii license plate HLN 184.

Wallace is connected to a murder and the victim was positively identified as 26-year-old Peter C. Grammar of Mountain View.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning, Aug. 26. Officials determined that the cause of Grammar’s death was due to a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death is homicide.

Police remind citizens that harboring and assisting a fugitive is a felony offense.

Detectives are investigating this case.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident or the location of Wallace to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385 or Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

