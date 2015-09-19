Suspect charged with robbery, kidnapping in Waianae shooting

A suspect in a Waianae shooting investigating has been charged.

On Sept. 16, at approximately 7:20 p.m., police say Kele Stout drove himself to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center with numerous gunshot wounds.

He went unconscious upon his arrival and, at the time, was unable to provide any information regarding his injuries, authorities said.

On Oct. 1, CrimeStoppers released a sketch of a possible suspect based on information from a witness.

He was described to be 6’0″ and 250 lbs. with short, black hair and brown eyes.

Then, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 11:30 a.m., police arrested Ranier L. Ines, 42, in Maili.

Police said he was identified by Stout as a suspect in the case.

Ines was initially booked on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, but subsequently charged with first-degree robbery and kidnapping.

His bail was set at $500,000.