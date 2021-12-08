Suspect charged with attempted murder in multi-victim Kalihi shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu grand jury charged a 49-year-old man with multiple offenses, including attempted murder and burglary in relation to a multi-victim shooting in Kalihi.

According to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Arthur Birano was charged with seven offenses in his alleged connection to the Kalihi shooting that happened Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Birano is being held without bail pending trial, officials reported.

“We will hold Birano accountable for his violent actions that have no place in our city. Upon conviction, he will be removed from Honolulu’s streets for good,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement.

Here is a list of all offenses Birano has been charged with, according to officials:

One count of first-degree attempted murder

Two counts of second-degree attmpted murder

One count of first-degree burglary

One count of abuse of family/household members

Four counts of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony

One count of place to keep pistol or revolver

One count relating to unlawful ownership/possession or a firearm

“I thank the Honolulu Police Department for its diligence and hard work in investigating this case,” Alm added.