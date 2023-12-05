HONOLULU (KHON2) — After almost 10 months, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has charged a 46-year-old male Mitchel Miyashiro, for the hit-and-run death of 16-year-old Sara Yara.

Yara had been walking on a marked crosswalk on Kapiolani Boulevard Feb. 15, when Miyashiro allegedly collided into her, killing her.

The suspect was charged with Negligent Homicide in the First Degree, Collisions Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury, Collisions Involving Bodily Injury, and Driving Without a License.

“We would like to thank Sara Yara’s family and the broader community for their patience while waiting for these charges,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “As much as we would like to file charges quickly, it is more important to get the job done right than to get it done fast. Negligent homicide cases require a lot of investigation to be done and forensic evidence to be collected and analyzed. We must work with police to build a solid case before we file charges, and we believe we have done that in this case. We thank HPD for its tireless work.

Negligent Homicide in the First Degree and Collisions Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury are class B felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

However, if convicted, the Dept. of the Prosecuting Attorney will seek to employ Kaulana’s Law, HRS 706-662(7), which could mean an enhanced sentencing of up to 20 years for the crime.

“It’s pretty simple. If you don’t have a license, you do not belong on the road. And if you have a license, you must obey traffic laws and drive with aloha. We can prevent so many tragedies from happening by slowing down and being cautious,” Alm added.

Bail is set at $250,000.