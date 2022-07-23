HONOLULU (KHON) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that the suspect who allegedly sliced off a victims hand with a samurai sword was charged.

The suspect, Jason Walker, a 46-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, according to HPD.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

On Thursday, July 21 a witness saw the suspect walking around 7-Eleven in Waikiki with a samurai sword.

Witnesses said, as an argument escalated, Walker sliced the victims hand off.

Walker’s bail is set at $400,000.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The suspect remains in custody.