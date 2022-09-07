HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, a man was in serious condition after being stabbed in Waianae near Farrington Highway. According to officials, the incident happened around 9 a.m.

Court documents revealed that the suspect is Dennis Medeiros and he has been charged on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree.

According to court officials, Mederios and his neighbor got into a verbal argument on Monday, Sept. 5 around 2 a.m. The argument then calmed down and the suspect and victim went back into their homes.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5., court documents said Medeiros entered his neighbor’s home through an open window.

Officials said that Medeiros used a pocket knife and a bat to assault his neighbor.

The neighbor was punctured in the kidney, neck and finger. He was also left with broken ribs and bite marks on his shoulders.

The suspect was then detained by Honolulu Police.

A Honolulu Police Department officer placed Dennis Medeiros under arrest around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree and burglary in the first degree.

His bail is set at $500,000.