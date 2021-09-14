Suspect caught in Aiea home allegedly painting stolen ‘light tower from construction site’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man was arrested in Aiea on Monday, Sept. 13, after he was allegedly caught in the process of painting a stolen light tower from a construction site, according to Honolulu police.

The 33-year-old allegedly “stole a light tower from a construction site,” on Saturday, Sept. 11, police said. The tower was valued at over $750.

According to police, the complainant in the case used GPS to track the light tower to the alleged suspect’s home, “where he was in the process of painting it.”

Authorities were called and placed the 33-year-old under arrest on suspicion of second-degree theft without incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the 33-year-old remained in police custody as of Tuesday, Sept. 14.