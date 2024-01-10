HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to a 911 call during the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The call came in around 12:15 a.m. and took HPD officers to North Nimitz Highway in the Honolulu area.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, a 34-year-old adult male bicyclist was traveling eastbound in the westbound bike lane on North Nimitz Highway. At the same time an unidentified motorist who was also traveling eastbound in the westbound bike lane on North Nimitz Highway.

The unidentified motorist hit the 34-year-old adult male bicyclist and fled the scene without rendering aid or providing information, said HPD.

As a result of the collision, HPD said the 34-year-old adult male bicyclist was taken to a local area hospital in serious condition.

HPD said the unidentified motorist was reported to have been possibly driving a gold truck. If you have any information on the incident, then contact HPD.

In a separate incident, Oʻahu had its first traffic fatality for 2024 on Thursday, Jan. 4 in which a motorist hit and killed a pedestrian.

HPD reported that at first, the driver in this incident had fled the scene but later returned to render aid and to provide information to HPD.

A recent study found that Hawaiʻi has a hit-and-run epidemic.

has been number 5 in the United States with 157 hit-and-runs out of 1,853 driving fatalities during the five-year period. That is a rate of 8.49%.

Unsurprisingly, the greatest concentration of hit-and-run incidents was not on Oʻahu. Rather, the analysis revealed that Kauai and Maui have the most frequent fatal hit-and-run incidents.