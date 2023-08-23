File — Honolulu Police Department vehicle police lights go off in the night.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A shooting that took place on Aug. 19 left a man dead in Maili, while HPD sought information on the suspect.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots around 10:40 p.m.

Upon their arrival at the scene, they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, unresponsive on the ground.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:35 p.m.

HPD announced that a suspect was located and arrested on suspicion of Murder in the Second Degree and firearm offenses on Aug. 23, around 2:30 p.m.

Police said they are seeking charges with the prosecutor’s office.