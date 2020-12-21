Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Puainako Town Center

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at Puainako Town Center.

The incident happened at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. Police say they received reports of gunshot sounds at the town center. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man in a vehicle. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Craig Davidson of Hilo. Davidson was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say an autopsy that was performed that same day determined the manner of death to be homicide. The victim was an employee at Puainako Town Center and a father of three.

Following the Friday shooting, Hawaii Island police launched an islandwide manhunt for the suspect in question. By Saturday evening, shortly before 5:30 p.m.m detectives located the suspects vehicle near a Mountain View residence. The vehicle was reportedly seen exiting the residence as officers approached it, but was stopped a short distance away.

The alleged suspect, who was identified as a 30-year–old man from Mountain View, has been arrested.

Police say the suspect in question is also believed to have been involved in the Dec. 2 shooting near Papaikou Transfer station that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. An additional victim, who was identified as a 50-year-old male, was also shot at, but not injured.

Both shooting cases remain under investigation and the suspect is in police custody.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the Dec. 2 incident or the Dec. 18 shooting at the Puainako Town Center, to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at 961-2386. Detective Balberde can also be reached via email at john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.