Suspect arrested in Ala Moana Beach Park stabbing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect believed to be involved in a stabbing at Ala Moana Beach Park has been arrested.
The incident broke out on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:25 p.m., according to Honolulu Police.
HPD says a 37-year-old male and 50-year-old male were arguing when a fight broke out. Honolulu Ocean Safety began treating both men, who suffered from multiple stab wounds, and then transferred care over to Honolulu EMS who administered life-saving treatment. Both patients were taken to a trauma center in serious condition.
A suspect and victim were identified by Honolulu police and the suspect was arrested.
An investigation is underway.
