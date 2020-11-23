Suspect arrested in Ala Moana Beach Park stabbing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect believed to be involved in a stabbing at Ala Moana Beach Park has been arrested.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The incident broke out on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:25 p.m., according to Honolulu Police.

HPD says a 37-year-old male and 50-year-old male were arguing when a fight broke out. Honolulu Ocean Safety began treating both men, who suffered from multiple stab wounds, and then transferred care over to Honolulu EMS who administered life-saving treatment. Both patients were taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

A suspect and victim were identified by Honolulu police and the suspect was arrested.

An investigation is underway.