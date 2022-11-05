HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department arrested a suspect that was illegally carrying a cartridge of ammunition.

According to HPD, the arrest took place when a male aged 34 was arrested for an unrelated charge in the Punchbowl area.

The ammunition was found on his person while being booked on another charge, according to HPD.

HPD said the suspect is in custody pending an investigation. The incident took place on Friday, Nov. 4 around 11:47 p.m.