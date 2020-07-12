Items worth hundreds shoplifted in Salt Lake, alleged suspect arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old man is in custody in connection to a theft that took place on July 10 in the Salt Lake area.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect was seen shoplifting items worth over $750 from a store in the Salt Lake area on Friday. Police did not disclose the name of that store.
It happened around 5 p.m.
The man was later located, identified, and arrested outside of that store for second-degree theft without incident around 11:25 p.m.
He remains in police custody, pending investigation.
