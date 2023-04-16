HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened an arson investigation on Wednesday night following a boat fire and the owner said this wasn’t the first time.

The boat owner said no one was on board but this was the second time in April that one of his boats was set ablaze — which HPD confirmed.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, on April 1 they were called to the scene of a 25-foot boat on fire at Dillingham Boulevard. The boat was on a parked trailer and was 75% involved in the fire.

A nearby forklift and boom was also damaged by the flames, said HFD.

Firefighters said the cause was undetermined.

Then on Wednesday, April 12, first responders were called to the scene of a boat fire in Waikiki that HPD said was intentionally set.

Witness Brian Knutson told KHON2 News on Thursday, “it sounded like the fireworks were going off — the Friday fireworks but I was like, it’s not Friday.”

“Then I turned around and there’s flames and this boat and there was explosions going off like five or six going off not sure what that was, it’s a diesel boat so it shouldn’t have been gas exploding,” continued Knutson.

The owner of the boat revealed surveillance footage that showed a masked person throwing a burning item on board.

At around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, a 63-year-old suspect was arrested.

Police are investigating.