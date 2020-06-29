Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing a teenage boy with a pistol in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Waianae park on June 27, around 3:20 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 19-year-old man allegedly threatened a 17-year-old boy with a pistol. The suspect took the victim’s property and moped.

Police did not disclose which park this incident took place.

The crime was reported to HPD and officers were able to locate the the suspect. He was identified and arrested for robbery in the first degree without incident.

The suspect remains in custody, pending investigation.

