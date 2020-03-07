Suspect allegedly follows, shoots at victim in car in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened an attempted murder case after an incident that happened in the Ewa Beach area on March 5.

Police officials said that around 12:10 p.m. that day, a 66-year-old man was driving when he saw two men possibly dumping rubbish on the side of North Road.

One of the two men then got into a vehicle and began to follow the victim.

The suspect then pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and fired several shots at the victim’s rear window, which caused it to shatter.

The suspect then drove off and fled the area.

Police say that the victim was not injured in the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made following the incident. The Honolulu Police Department will continue to investigate the case and search for the suspect, who is wanted for attempted murder in the second degree.