Suspect accused of stabbing teenage girl at a Kahala Beach charged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl at a Kahala Beach on July 8, made his first court appearance on Thursday morning, July 16.

According to officials, 18-year-old Erik Willis is charged with attempted murder.

Police say that he stabbed the girl in the neck and slashed her hands. She was transported to a trauma center in serious condition.

Willis was arrested on Saturday, July 11, at a home in Niu Valley. He was later released this week after posting $200,000 bail.

Latest Stories on KHON2