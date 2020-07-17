Suspect accused of stabbing teenage girl at a Kahala Beach charged

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl at a Kahala Beach on July 8, made his first court appearance on Thursday morning, July 16.

According to officials, 18-year-old Erik Willis is charged with attempted murder.

Police say that he stabbed the girl in the neck and slashed her hands. She was transported to a trauma center in serious condition.

Willis was arrested on Saturday, July 11, at a home in Niu Valley. He was later released this week after posting $200,000 bail.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories