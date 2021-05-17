Suspect accused of setting homeless man on fire is ordered to be held without bail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of setting a homeless man on fire last week has been ordered to be held without bail.

William Del Michael Woods was arrested Friday, May 14.

He made his first court appearance on Monday, May 17.





The incident happened Wednesday, May 12 near the Pali Long’s in the morning.



Sources say Woods doused the victim with gasoline and used a torch to light the man on fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital with second and third degree burns.

Woods is scheduled to appear in court again next week.