HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department are investigating what they said was a robbery in Ewa Beach early Friday morning.

According to police, at 2:30 a.m. a male victim was sitting inside of his vehicle when he was approached by a male suspect who was an acquaintance.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun and ordered the victim out of his vehicle.

Police said when the victim returned to the scene he noticed his vehicle was missing.

The victim then reported the incident to the police however the suspect and vehicle have not been located.

Police are investigating.