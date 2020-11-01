Suspect accused of hit-and-run in Wahiawa charged with manslaughter, robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect accused of killing a 73-year-old man in a hit-and-run incident in Wahiawa on Monday is back in Honolulu.

The male suspect, 26, fled to the State of California after the incident took place, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police charged the man with manslaughter, first-degree robbery and failure to render aid.

Officials reported that he is being held without bail.

HPD reported that on Monday, the victim, who was later identified as Todd White of Haleiwa, met with the suspect in a public area. White was supposed to sell an item to the suspect. However, a dispute broke out and the suspect fled with the victim’s property.

When the victim tried to stop the suspect by jumping onto the hood of the suspect’s vehicle, a second car chased the suspect in an attempt to stop him and the two cars collided. White was caught in the middle of the crash. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned by police and they determined that he fled out of the state. He was detained at a California airport when he arrived.

According to the U.S. Army, the suspect is a member of the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks. Army officials said on Wednesday that they are not yet able to release the name of the suspect.

