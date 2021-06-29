Suspect accused of assaulting elderly woman in McCully to appear in court Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Oahu man accused of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman in McCully is set to make another court appearance on Wednesday, June 30.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Bronson Baruz somehow got into the victim’s building on Philip Street and knocked on her door on Monday, June 21.

The victim told police she thought it was her neighbor and cracked her door open to take a look.

That is when Baruz allegedly forced his way in and assaulted her. Court documents also said Baruz knocked on another resident’s door within the same apartment building just before the incident.

Baruz is charged with multiple counts of first-degree sex assault, burglary and kidnapping.

He remains in custody on $250,000 bail.