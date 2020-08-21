Suspect accused of a deadly inmate assault released back into Halawa Correctional Facility

HALAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating the murder of a 70-year-old inmate at Halawa Correctional Facility.

According to the Department of Public Safety, HCF staff members were alerted about an assault on an inmate on Wednesday, Aug. 19, around 10:15 a.m.

The male victim was taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department said that the suspect, a 25-year-old man, was found at the scene and was arrested for first-degree murder without incident that same day. Police added that the suspect is also an inmate at the facility.

Police officials later revealed that the suspect was released back into the custody of HCF pending further investigation of this case.

