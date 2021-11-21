Sushi King finds new home, reopens at new location in Kakaako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sushi King opened at a new location at the John A. Burns School of Medicine in Kakaako.

The opening was on Saturday, Nov. 20.

There are new menu items including some vegetarian and vegan dishes such as tofu steak.

“A lot of people have been asking us about our late-night menu which is something we still offer every day,” said Sushi King manager Tez Hartney. “There’s outside tables here. It’s absolutely beautiful outside so people can grab their plates and sit outside. It’s really lovely. I have a really good feeling about this location and this space.”

Online ordering and curbside pickup available.

Sushi King has been in business for 30 years.

It was previously located on King Street near UH Manoa before it closed on Father’s Day in 2021.

Sushi King

John A. Burns School of Medicine

651 Ilalo St, Honolulu, HI 96813

11 a.m. To 5 p.m. daily