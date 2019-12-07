Survivor of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting releases statement of thanks, request for privacy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who survived Wednesday’s shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is in stable condition at The Queen’s Medical Center.

Roger Nakamine released this statement through the Queen’s Medical Center.

“My family and I would like to express our gratitude to the first responders and the expert medical staff at Queen’s, as well as to all the friends and extended ʻohana who have been reaching out to offer their support physically, emotionally and spiritually. Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and families of Vincent Kapoi Jr. and Roldan Agustin. We ask that the media please respect our privacy as we all continue to grieve and heal.”

Nakamine is 36 years-old.

He is a Department of Defense employee who was working as an apprentice at the shipyard.

There was a shooting on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard where two workers were killed. The shooter, a Navy Sailor assigned to USS Columbia (SSN 771), died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.