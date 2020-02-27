Vacations are supposed to help you destress from your job. But a new survey found getting there is causing more stress.
55% of people said booking air travel, going through airport security and flying itself is more stressful than going to work. People said they find going to the dentist and spending their day with in-laws to be less stressful than flying.
- Hygiene tips to safeguard yourself against the flu, cold, and coronavirus
- The Super American Circus is back in town
- Nittaidai of Japan impresses in Hawaii’s four set exhibition victory at the Sheriff Center
- Survey says people find flying more stressful than work
- Hardworking Hawaii: Lei making brings extra payday for mother of five