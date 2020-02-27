Survey says Honolulu is the most stressed city in America

Feeling stressed? You’re not alone. According to a new survey, Honolulu is the most stressed city in the US. Career website Zippia examined nearly 200 cities across five criteria: commute time, unemployment, hours worked, percentage of those who are uninsured, and income to housing cost.

According to the survey, Honolulu residents spent an average of 29 minutes commuting. We have a 4% unemployment rate, we work an average of 39 hours per week, 29% of residents are uninsured, and we have a 12.51% income to housing cost. The least stressed city? Newport, Virginia