Survey ranks these 4 Hawaii airports as most expensive car rental places in nation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four Hawaii airports have been included in the 10 most expensive U.S. destinations for car rental rates this spring.

Kahului topped the list as the most expensive, with an average of $972 per week for the most affordable car, according to a survey by cheapcarrental.net.

Kona ranked as the second-most expensive, with rates starting at $923 per week; Honolulu ranked as fifth, with rates starting at $705; and Lihue ranked sixth, with rates starting at $652.

The survey compared rental car rates at the top 100 U.S. airports, according to traffic for May.

According to Cheapcarrental.net, rental car rates nationwide are approximately 30% higher than average rental car rates from May 2019.

In Hawaii and Florida, average rates have increased by more than 50% compared to 2019’s rates.

In May, rates are significantly lower than what they were over Presidents’ Day Weekend when rates in some destinations rose to as much as $3,000 per week due to rental car shortages.

The prices shown below reflect average weekly rates (from Sunday to Saturday) for the most affordable rental cars, May 1 through May 31, 2021.

Only rental car companies located directly at a destination’s airport or at the airport’s rental car center have been considered for the survey.

1. Kahului, HI (OGG) $972

2. Kona, HI (KOA) $923

3. Pensacola, FL (PNS) $817

4. Charleston, SC (CHS) $712

5. Honolulu, HI (HNL) $705

6. Lihue, HI (LIH) $652

7. Sarasota, FL (DRQ) $635

8. Savannah, GA (SAV) $581

9. Madison, WI (MSN) $571

10. St.Petersburg, FL (PIE) $569

Click here for the full results of the survey.