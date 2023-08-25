HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was probably the cutest surf comPETition you’ve ever seen.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, dogs and their human companions competed in the Raising Canes Going to the Dogs SurFur ComPETition at this year’s Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival, formerly known as Duke’s Ocean Fest.

According to the organizers the event first began in 2015 and featured three dogs and a pig.

“The first SurFur ComPETition in 2015 started with four dogs and a pig and has grown in recent years to over 20 surfing animals joining the comPETition,” explained the organizers. “Past participants have included a pig, cat and duck surfurs, as well as dogs of all sizes from chihuahuas to Mastiffs!”

Meanwhile, the 2023 comPETition has grown to be a crowd-favorite event.

We had 17 tandem teams and three solo dogs who competed,” said Kelli Hergert, one of the comPETition’s organizers.

The comPETition consisted of human and dog teams together on a surfboard or paddleboard along with the amazingly impressive and somewhat rare solo surfing dogs.

The comPETition also provided a forum for honoring the ones who lost their lives in Maui’s fires.

“We had a beautiful Maui SURFUR Exhibition heat with three Maui SurFurs,” said Hergert. “We raised additional funds for Maui fire relief with sales of jerseys and bandanas.”

The Raising Cane’s Going to the Dogs SurFur ComPETition is part of the Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival, held on Aug. 19-27.

For the 2024 SurFur comPETition, will you have your favorite companion trained and ready compete?