Surfing Moms organization helps mothers make time to hit the waves

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new non-profit called Surfing Moms was created to help mothers in Hawaii make time for themselves to take care of their mental health.

“Essentially what it is, is we meet on a beach once a week for a set date and time,” Dr. Elizabeth Madin, the President of Surfing Moms, explained. “We pair up so that one mom looks after another mom’s children for the first or the second round of surf, and then we swap.”

Anna Shoemaker is the organization’s social media coordinator. She said a surfing mom is a happy mom, which is why it is so important for mothers to prioritize their mental health.

“Surfing for me is more than just a sport. It’s my therapy, my meditation. You really come back, and you’re such a better mom 100%.” Anna Shoemaker, social media coordinator for Surfing Moms

The group is now meeting in person, but due to COVID-19, they have strict protocols to keep everyone safe.

“The only thing that we require now with COVID is that people are vaccinated because some of the babies are too young to wear masks, so we need to make sure that we’re doing all, very COVID safe,” Dr. Madin said.

Surfing Moms will be participating in a paddle out for World Mental Health Day on Sunday, Oct. 10, in the waters off of Ala Moana at 8 a.m.

To get in contact with Surfing Moms, click here.