Surfers, crowds gather on Oahu's north shore amidst lifeguard shortage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The high surf brought out crowds of ocean lovers and spectators on Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday, Jan. 9.

This is the last weekend before college students return to school.

Swells are expected to be 25 to 30-foot surf to north and west-facing shores this week.

As of Friday, Jan. 7, Honolulu Ocean Safety was down nine guards.

Lifeguard towers typically open at 9 a.m. and close around 5:30 p.m.

