HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the surfer who died after swimming on the North Shore of Oahu on Sunday, March 7, 2021 as 69-year-old Rodney Oshima of Mililani.

Paramedics gave the man advanced life saving treatment. They took him to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.