HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mike Morita said he’s grateful to be alive after a shark bit him on Sunday off of Kewalo Basin on Sunday.

Morita said he was surfing with friends, the water was crystal clear and they were catching small waves. He was lying on his board, waiting for the waves to come in when he said he felt something bite his leg.

“It wasn’t really like a chomp. It was just pressure,” Morita said, “I can feel the strength of it and right away I knew it was a shark.”

Morita’s friends told him that the shark pulled him underwater and was shaking him back and forth.

He said he tried punching the shark but that didn’t work. His friends said it was because he was trying to punch it while he was underwater.

“I wrapped my arm around it and my body around it. And at that point I was trying to go for the eyes but my hand ended up by the gills. So as soon as I touched by the gills it let go,” Morita recalled of the moment he was freed by the shark.

He said he couldn’t believe the courage of his friends–to paddle towards him to help, while the shark was still on him.

“It’s a close community we got out there and we always look out for each other. And sure enough when I needed it, they came together and they came to me and they saved my life,” he said.

The board of shark attack survivor, Mike Morita, is seen after the attack on April 9, 2023. (Courtesy Felipe Trujillo)

Morita remains in the trauma center but is in great spirits. He said, at first, he didn’t want to talk about the incident but decided he wanted to use his story to encourage others who face adversity.

Kewalos is a regular spot that Morita surfs and he said he’s seen sharks there before.

According to the DLNR website, the last time a shark attack was reported in Kewalos was in 2002. Marine experts said the recent rainy weather may have contributed to the incident.

“And it’s right at the mouth of the Ala Wai Canal so all the water that runs down the mountains and feeds into the Ala Wai was being flushed down there, and that carries all these interesting scents and smells and garbage and things that will just attract the sharks in from outside,” said Andrew Rossiter, Waikiki Aquarium Director.

Mike Morita is shown surfing in this undated photo. Morita lost his foot in a shark attack on April 9, 2023. (Courtesy Kamu Morita)

Officials said Morita was bitten by an eight-foot tiger shark, which are fairly common in that area.

“They see them practically every time they’re there, but on this occasion, it was about an 8-foot-long shark so probably an adolescent, a little bit less selective in what it’s gonna bite,” said Rossiter.

Morita thanks his friends and fellow surfers for making a tourniquet out of their leashes and though he lost his foot in the incident, Ocean Safety said, the tourniquet probably saved his life.

“I’m gonna have to be going into the pit with a prosthetic. You know, and doing it. But I’ll do it,” joked Morita of his full-time job as a ramp serviceman for United Airlines, as he also thanked his co-workers for their support.

Morita said that he would like to surf again, when the time is right.

“I’m so thankful to be alive,” said Morita, “That’s my message, thank you and I appreciate the love.”