KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after he was found unconscious after surfing in waters off Kailua Beach Park.

It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021.

EMS officials say a 26-year-old man was unresponsive in the ocean when by standers did CPR on him, and brought him to shore. EMS took him to the emergency room in critical condition