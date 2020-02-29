Surfer rescued at Sunset Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety crews revived a man who went unresponsive while surfing at Sunset Beach.

It happened around 10:45 a.m.

The man, 50s-60s, was surfing when he fell off a wave.

Surfers helped bring the lifeless man towards shore and transferred him over to lifeguards and onto a rescue board.

Onshore, lifeguards performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation and the patient regained a pulse.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support treatment and transported the patient to an area hospital for further medical treatment.