Surfer rescued at Sunset Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety crews revived a man who went unresponsive while surfing at Sunset Beach.
It happened around 10:45 a.m.
The man, 50s-60s, was surfing when he fell off a wave.
Surfers helped bring the lifeless man towards shore and transferred him over to lifeguards and onto a rescue board.
Onshore, lifeguards performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation and the patient regained a pulse.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support treatment and transported the patient to an area hospital for further medical treatment.
